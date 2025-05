Police responding to robbery find man fatally shot behind Dunkin Donuts in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a Dunkin Donuts in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard just after 5 a.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

When they arrived, they found a man shot dead.

Police have not released any other information and the investigation is ongoing.