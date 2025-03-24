Police search for suspected vehicle arsonist in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple vehicle fires at one Manayunk parking lot are under investigation.

Officials say those fires were set intentionally.

"It just feels so random, and out of the blue," said Jared Koch from Manayunk.

Koch said he woke up Friday morning to find his car was burnt to a crisp. Police say they responded to a 911 call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot on the unit block of Cotton Street around 2 a.m.

"At first I was kind of stunned. I came down here like shocked," said Koch.

Officers found two vehicles on fire, a 2010 white Hyundai Tucson and, Jared's car, a 2004 silver Chevrolet Malibu.

"It's completely ash. The license plate was blown off it looks like the car just exploded. The other cars next to us were burnt," said Koch.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. The Fire Marshal later determined the incident to be arson. Jared says one of the parking lot employees told him there is surveillance video of the act.

"She said she saw the guy break into another car somewhere here in the lot and then out of I guess randomness picked my car maybe because it's an older model and he can pop off the gas tank and the car next to me and decided just to light them on fire and blow them up," said Koch.

Jared says he's never had an issue parking in this lot before and he wants whoever did this to be held responsible.

"The guy who did this needs to get caught because he's going to do it again you know it's just a matter of time you don't just do something like this once you want to cause an issue," said Koch.

If you have any information on this incident give police a call as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made at this time.