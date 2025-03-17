Philadelphia police searching for 2 men accused of assault inside Planet Fitness locker room

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of attacking someone inside the locker room of a Planet Fitness.

The two men entered the Planet Fitness gym in the 2300 block of W. Oregon Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on February 19.

They were seen on surveillance video hanging out around the counter area for a while before police say they went into the locker room, where they allegedly punched and kicked another person in the head and body several times until the victim lost consciousness.

After, they were seen running out of the gym.

Police say do not approach the suspects if you see them and to call 911 immediately.

