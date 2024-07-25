Not only is he trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, but police say he has escalated into more disturbing behavior

Police searching for man accused of lewd acts, trying to get into homes in Chester County, Pa.

Not only is he accused of trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, police say it has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

Not only is he accused of trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, police say it has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

Not only is he accused of trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, police say it has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

Not only is he accused of trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, police say it has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

WILLISTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for help identifying a man who is being accused of lewd acts in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Not only is he allegedly trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, but police say he has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

Officials also say they are concerned because it appears that he isn't deterred by cameras, or motion lights.

"I can keep an eye out for him. I ride around Malvern [ and ] Paoli every day," said Paul Landry.

Neighbors have their eyes peeled, looking for this man who was caught on camera trying to gain entry to homes in Malvern and Willistown Township.

Cameras captured him trying door handles and tapping on windows- walking a span of about two miles from 10 p.m. on July 17 until about 3 a.m. on July 18.

Not only is he accused of trying to get into houses in the middle of the night, police say it has escalated into more disturbing behavior.

"There appears to be a randomness in his conduct walking door-to-door and he seems to be undeterred by cameras, by lights, by dogs," said Det. Sgt. Stephen Jones, with Willistown Township PD. "He's just walking. He's knocking on windows. He's knocking on doors. He's pulling doors. He's checking windows. There is a lot of concern there."

At some point, in one of the videos, he is seen exposing himself.

Investigators in Willistown are hoping to capture and charge the man before he further escalates the already disturbing behavior.

"Around here, you don't hear that around here. The cops keep it pretty safe here," said Justin Worrell, of Elverson.

Police are asking neighbors to check home security footage from July 17 and 18, and call in if anyone recognizes the man.