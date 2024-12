Police seek 'Glassboro Grinch' for stealing $5,700 worth of items from Ulta

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for a woman they've dubbed "The Glassboro Grinch."

Officers say the suspect, seen in one photo wearing a gray puffer jacket, helped rob the same Ulta store on Delsea Drive twice in recent weeks.

Another photo shows her in the same coat, wearing a winter cap and accompanied by two other people.

The store is out more than $5,700 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes any of the women should contact Glassboro police.