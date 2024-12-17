Police warn of porch pirates on the prowl as holiday gifts delivered

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are warning residents about an uptick in porch pirate thefts as package deliveries increase during the holiday season.

West Chester police say there have been four thefts in the month of December.

One of the crimes happened on the 700 block of Price Street.

The victim says within a minute of his son's Christmas present being delivered to his home, a suspect walked up to his porch and swiped it.

"We got the notification, said it was delivered, everything was dropped off and everything was cool. We got home and it wasn't there," said Andrew Yozviak, who added that the package was a $1,000 laptop.

He thinks the thief may have been following the delivery truck.

"The fact that it happened within a minute - it raises suspicion," he said.

A similar crime happened on South Adams Street.

"Literally kind of knew where the camera was," said Todd Hanks, showing a video of a package being stolen from his neighbor's house earlier this week.

"We have good neighbors that usually keep a heads up of, 'Hey you have a package, it's been out there for a little bit if you want us to get it' or what have you, but this was just an odd case I think," he said.

Data shows these thefts are not rare. In 2023, porch pirates stole an estimated $450 million worth of goods in greater Philadelphia and the rate of the crime increases during the holidays.

"We do see an influx of packages being delivered and unfortunately porch pirates do take advantage of that," said Officer Adriana Zeiders from West Chester Police.

The software company ShipMatrix estimates 106 million packages per day are being delivered at the peak of this holiday shopping season, up nearly 30% from last year.

Police say it's important to take precautions to protect your property.

"If you are at work during the day, you could change the address to get it delivered to your place of employment," said Zeiders.

Other tips from police include tracking your packages, considering changing the delivery time, or asking a friendly neighbor to take it inside for you.