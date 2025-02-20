Police in Washington Twp. investigating rash of car thefts, break-ins

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Washington Township police are investigating the theft of two cars and a half dozen break-ins in the past week.

Police released surveillance video of a suspect in a light-colored hoodie getting into a Cadillac Escalade parked in a driveway on Thursday last week.

Within 10 seconds, the car was running.

Police say the getaway driver in the street pulls away first and then the suspect leaves in the Escalade. This happened around 1:20 a.m. on Stratton Lane.

It was one of two cars stolen in the township recently, and police say both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

"I think residents just become complacent. It's easy to leave the keys in the car. Sometimes they forget," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

Neither of the cars has been located.

Gurcsik also says about six cars have been broken into, many left unlocked. One of them belongs to Damian Polizzi.

"I saw my glove box open, and my glove box is never open," said Polizzi.

Video from a neighbor shows the suspect entering his car Sunday morning.

He says he had recently turned off the beep that sounds when you lock your car and he didn't realize the car wasn't locked. His wallet was stolen out of the glove box.

"They made a couple of stops. They went to McDonald's for breakfast so I bought them breakfast. They got gas. What looks like a $50 gift card, because there were two charges at Wawa," said Polizzi.

More videos show someone trying to get into other cars on the block.

Polizzi shared what happened to him on his pizza shop's Facebook page, trying to warn others.

"Lock your doors," said Polizzi.

We spoke to the owner of that stolen Escalade off-camera. He says he thinks his keys fell out of his pocket and he didn't realize it.

Police are urging people to check their cars at night. Make sure they're locked and you have your keys. The best-case scenario is to put your car in a garage.