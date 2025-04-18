Political violence at Governor Shapiro's Mansion

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Host Brian Taff and the Panelists went deep with their insight and reflections on the political violence that took place at the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion last week. Other topics included the Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing hundreds of local jobs cut by DOGE in the Greater Philadelphia area and the impact on the region and what Judge Pat Dugan needs to do now to win against the incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner in this Democratic Primary. Plus the Panelists share how their faith inspires them during this Holy holiday weekend. Hear the perspectives of Nia Meeks, Jeff Jubelirer, Christine Flowers and Rich Negrin.