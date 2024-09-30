Who is winning the Presidential vote in Pennsylvania. Here's what the polls say ...

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Rich Thau -President of Engagious and "The Swing Voter Project" about his recent set of interviews with undecided voters in Georgia.

They discussed their reactions to the Presidential Debate by ABC News and shared thoughts on where the candidates faired on the top two issues - the economy and abortion rights.

To hear more of the interviews from 'The Swing Voter Project' watch the video below or click HERE.

Then, the Inside Story panel continues the discussion on the undecided vote in Pennsylvania - deemed a must-win state - and the polls showing this Presidential race to be a toss up in the Keystone State.

Topics also discussed included: the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. Senate candidates - Senator Bob Casey (D) and Dave McCormick (R) - just six weeks out until election day; the outcome of Mayor Cherelle Parker's press conference on the 76ers deal; and how the local Teamsters did not align with the national office on a presidential endorsement.

Get the Inside Story with Dom Giordano, Nia Meeks, Mark Segal and Alison Young.