City's 1st pop-up pastry ATM in South Philadelphia features gluten-free treats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vending machines have come a long way from the basic, but essential, chips and soda.

We've seen cheese, makeup, yarn, and pet goods dispensed from machines in our region.

Now, you can find our city's very first "pastry ATM" in South Philadelphia.

Every single item in this bright pink vending machine is gluten-free.

"We have lemon cheesecake, Danishes, iced lemon cakes, muffins, Pop-Tarts, bagels," says Lila Colello, a pastry chef and the owner of Flakely, a gluten-free bakery in Manayunk.

The work is personal for Colello, who has celiac disease.

"In 2010, when I was diagnosed, there was really nothing out there," she explains. "I couldn't find a croissant anywhere. We're one of a handful of bakeries in the world that do it and that specialize in it."

Colello opened Flakely, a bakery and pop-up pastry window, in 2021.

A week ago, she expanded, bringing the city's first pastry ATM to Salt & Vinegar, a specialty food store on 9th Street in the Italian Market.

You just scan your card, open the door, and choose your item. The ATM itself is actually a freezer.

"We bake all week and we freeze immediately after it cools to really lock in the freshest experience," says Colello.

Salt & Vinegar has been carrying Flakely's gluten-free baked goods since they opened in South Philly in 2022.

"They've always done really well and have been really popular with our customers," says owner Jen Herczeg. "When Lila came to me with this idea, I was like, 'Yes! Absolutely. No brainer.'"

In just one week, the pink pastry dispenser has been a big hit.

"The response has been incredible," Colello says. "We have already restocked three times."

Flakely is already looking to pop up more pastry ATMS across the area.