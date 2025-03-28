things to do in philadelphia

The Portal in Philadelphia's LOVE Park returns after being vandalized

The city will be celebrating its return Friday morning with a special ceremony beginning at 7am.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Portal is once again back to being active in LOVE Park.

The stream went live a day earlier than promised.

As Action News has been reporting, the Portal had been offline for a week after several acts of vandalism.

The latest act of vandalism smashed the screen, when someone threw rocks at the structure.

Thieves also cut the wires to the portal several months ago after it was unveiled in the fall.

