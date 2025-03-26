What will be the fate of the Portal in Philadelphia's Love Park?

The Portal, which connects Philadelphia with other cities across the world, was situated in Love Park when it arrived in the fall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are set to learn what the next chapter will be for the Portal in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to discuss what is next for the embattled tech art display.

Vandals attacked it on at least two separate occasions, stealing copper wire and, most recently, smashing its screen with rocks.

The director has said the Portal will remain in Philadelphia but may be moved to an indoor location.

