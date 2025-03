4 sought after copper wire stolen from Philadelphia's Love Park Portal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four suspects who they say vandalized the Love Park Portal in Center City Philadelphia.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects after one of them cut a section of copper wire from the portal machine on February 1.

They then allegedly stuffed the wire in a large green and yellow trash can, and got on a train.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police want to hear from you.