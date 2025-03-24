The Portal in Love Park is moving; repeated vandalism among concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Portal in Philadelphia's Love Park will be moved after just five months in that location.

It's been the target of vandalism on two occasions, but that isn't the only reason it's moving.

"We wanted to be able to set up in the appropriate environment that has enough space for people to come and celebrate, for people to collaborate with the other countries, and not have to worry about moving it around," said Joe Callahan, a director of the Portals project.

He said they have had to move the Portal for the Christmas Village and they don't want to have to do that again in 2025.

It's also been vandalized several times in the current location.

In February, a group cut the wires to the portal, which connects the city to other parts of the world via video link. Police believe the group wanted the wires because they contained copper.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects after one of them cut a section of copper wire from the portal machine on February 1

Recently, it was discovered that someone smashed the screen, too.

"It appears, after engineering has gone through it, that it was a rock. A rock hit it," said Callahan.

The city is working with the company to move the Portal to one of three new locations.

One of the locations is indoors, however the company declined to identify exactly where it could end up. That will be revealed in seven to 10 days.

The company also confirmed they haven't had any issues in the other countries or locations of the other Portals, just in Philadelphia.

However, they plan to keep it here long term.

"I am 100% committed to keeping this Portal in Philadelphia through the celebration of our country's 250th birthday," said Callahan.