Possible barricade situation in New Castle Co. after person found shot in apartment complex office

Authorities are monitoring a portion of the complex as a possible barricade situation with a suspect.

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting at the Harbor House Apartments in Delaware.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police found a person shot inside the office of the complex. There has been no word yet on their condition.

