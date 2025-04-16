Powerful winds in Philly region disrupt commuters, damage homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Strong winds on Tuesday evening brought trees and power lines down, and suspended Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Wawa/Media Line.

"I knew it was going to storm, they said it this morning. I didn't know it was going to be like this," said Helen Morell, of Springfield.

Morell says her commute from Philadelphia to Upper Darby took nearly an extra hour and a half, and she had to enlist help to get home.

"I said, 'OK, I'll take the Wilmington Line and then have my husband pick me up in Glenolden, instead of coming into town, and then bring me here to get my car,'" Morell said as she arrived at her car in the Secane Train Station parking lot.

In Plymouth Township, Montgomery County, David Chmelko's covered deck was destroyed when winds brought down part of this massive tree in his backyard.

"I was sitting in my office just working, the wind was really picking up, I heard a crack, and then all of a sudden it sounded like an earthquake," David Chmelko said.

"It's literally stretching across the entire width of my house. It's pretty crazy. Never seen anything like it," he added.

Code enforcement responded to Chmelko's home, and PECO will respond once the tree is removed.

