PPL customers could soon be paying more to keep the lights on

PPL Electric has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates by about 7%.

PPL Electric seeks rate increase PPL Electric has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates by about 7%.

PPL Electric seeks rate increase PPL Electric has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates by about 7%.

PPL Electric seeks rate increase PPL Electric has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates by about 7%.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PPL customers could soon be paying more to keep the lights on.

PPL Electric has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates by about 7%.

If approved by the PUC, customers will see the changes beginning on December 1.

ALSO SEE: PECO customers frustrated about bizarre billing issue | Troubleshooters