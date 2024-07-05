'I'm not going anywhere': Biden celebrates July 4th amid growing calls to end his re-election bid

WASHINGTON -- President Biden plans to visit Philadelphia on Sunday. The campaign stop is to ease concerns that the 81-year-old is able to continue serving as commander-in-chief and even the party's nominee.

The president also scheduled a sit-down interview with ABC News for Friday night, to prove he is alert and up to the job.

He stood on a White House balcony waving at a 4th of July crowd.

For President Joe Biden these days, every move is a bid to show he belongs at top of the democratic ticket.

Three democratic congressmen Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, and Seth Moulton have called for Biden to drop out of the race after last week's debate performance.

Others are criticizing the Biden campaign's response, urging a strategy change.

"We needed a boost from Thursday. We didn't get it. And the campaign has been very, I think, arrogant in their response," said Rep. Scott Peters, (D) California.

"We need a reset. We need a course correction. We've got to acknowledge that this was not just one bad night," added Rep. Jared Huffman, (D) California/

The White House has repeatedly dismissed last week's debate as a bad night, first saying the president had not received any medical exams in the days after, then acknowledging he was seen by his doctor as he was recovering from a cold.

RELATED: Biden vows to stay in race, told governors he's in good health after medical checkup: Sources

During a meeting with Democratic governors, sources tell ABC News Biden said he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours, suggesting he shouldn't schedule anything after 8 p.m.

While campaigning for the Biden-Harris ticket in Michigan, California Governor Gavin Newsom -- whose name has been mentioned as a possible replacement should Biden step aside -- weighed in.

"It wasn't a literal eight o'clock- it was more figurative," Gov. Newsom (D) explained.

Former President Trump spent the holiday speaking with veterans and attacked Biden, posting on Truth Social saying, "Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President'," and then mocking Biden's debate performance, Vice President Kamala Harris and special prosecutor Jack Smith.

President Biden visits several key battleground states this weekend to show voters he's still up to the job.

Biden and former President Trump have one more scheduled debate in September, hosted by ABC News.