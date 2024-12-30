President Jimmy Carter volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter was known for a lot of things. Giving back was one of them, and he happened to do so right here in Philadelphia.

"President Carter is the epitome of a servant leader, he and Mrs. Carter for decades volunteered with Habitat for Humanity," explained Corinne O'Connell the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia.

Former President Jimmy Carter, known for human rights and even won a Nobel Peace Prize. He touched many lives including here in Philadelphia.

"In 1988 Habitat of Philadelphia hosted the Carter work project. We were still in our on infancy but President Carter and Mrs. Carter came, and they worked on the 1900 block of Wilt Street," said O'Connell.

As Carter helped build these homes for Habitat, Action News was on the ground with the former President.

"Probably our most famous and most understated volunteers, helping to build just shy of 45-hundred homes in 14 countries. That's a pretty remarkable legacy," noted O'Connell.

It is a legacy that continued long after his Presidency.

Years later, the homes he helped build are still there on the 1900 block of West Will Street. But, with no plaque or dedication, you might not know it.

"I think that's in the very Carter way right they weren't flashy they weren't fancy or names on the side of a building people. They were quietly working alongside others human to human," said O'Connell.

Carter was the longest living former president.

He passed away at home in Georgia surrounded by his family.