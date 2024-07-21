Clintons endorse VP Harris, but Obama is mum after Pres. Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 race

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he is leaving the 2024 race against Donald Trump, reactions from all sides of the isle have poured in.

Here are reactions from lawmakers and public officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced she intends to run for president in 2024, hours after President Joe Biden said he will be dropping out of the race.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in a statement Sunday.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," Harris said

Former President Barrack Obama

In a statement, former President Barack Obama lauded President Joe Biden for his decades of service and decision to leave the race. He did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama wrote. "Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he's a patriot of the highest order."

Obama praised Biden's "outstanding track record" in office and how he "has never backed down from a fight."

"For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America," he wrote. "It's a testament to Joe Biden's love of country -- and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

Obama said he has "extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

"For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times -- and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on," he wrote.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we've got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

Jill Biden and the Biden family

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden hold hands as they arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Fil

First lady Jill Biden responded to her husband, President Joe Biden's decision to leave the presidential race on Sunday, reposting his announcement with a heart emoji.

Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, wrote in a post on X that she is "proud today of my Pop."

"I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she wrote. "Not only has he been - and will continue to be - the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history."

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years," she added. "Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is rallying against the Democratic Party Sunday, following the announcement President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country," Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial.

"Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same," Trump continued.

Trump's campaign also released a statement Sunday, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris by name, after Biden endorsed her as the next Democratic pick.

"Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is," the campaign said, adding, "Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden's legacy and said he "put the country, his party, and our future first" with his decision Sunday.

"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," he said.

Schumer's statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

In a post on X, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney -- a Republican and frequent critic of former President Donald Trump -- praised Biden's decision to leave the race as "courageous."

"The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest," Cheney wrote. "President Biden deserves our gratitude for his de

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- one of Biden's top surrogates and is often floated as a potential replacement at the top of the ticket -- thanked the president for his leadership.

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden," Newsom said in a post on X Sunday.

Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden's decision to leave the race in a post on X.

"Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," he wrote. "I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with 'honor and dignity'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote in a statement on X.

"As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history," Sanders continued.

Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all you've done," Sanders wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

After Biden's announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised him in a post on X.

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump," she wrote. "His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America's global leadership over decades will go down in history."

"My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families' costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan," she wrote.

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, from the key battleground state of Nevada, shared a statement on President Biden departing from the 2024 election on Sunday.

"President Biden has served our country in public office with dignity and integrity for decades," Rosen said, adding, "I thank President Biden for his leadership and respect his decision not to seek reelection."

"There is still a lot more work to do on behalf of Nevadans to lower costs, create more opportunity, and defend our fundamental freedoms," Rosen said.

Rosen noticeably did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement Sunday.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

"As we move forward to formally select our Party's nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.

Former Vice President Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore joined the chorus of Democratic leaders weighing in on President Biden's decision to leave the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Praising Biden's significant action toward climate change solutions, Gore said in a statement on X, "As President, Joe Biden has been - and is - an exceptional leader. He is responsible for developing and signing the most significant investment in climate solutions into law."

"I know that he is not done delivering for the American people and will continue to serve this nation with wisdom and dignity in the coming months," Gore continued, adding, "In paving the way for a new generation of leadership, President Biden's decision is a fitting testament to his profoundly consequential career."

"I applaud his selfless decision," Gore wrote.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC News she is backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.

"I worked with her in the Senate for years and we became closer friends even when we ran against each other," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said President Joe Biden chose "the honorable path" by dropping out.

"President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy," Klobuchar said.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is throwing her hat back in the 2024 presidential election ring after President Joe Biden exited the race Sunday.

"The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention," Williamson told ABC News in a statement.

"No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored," Williamson said, seemingly referencing Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Our party's basic first principle is democracy," Williamson continued, adding, "We cannot save our democracy without practicing it ourselves."

"I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November," Williamson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.