Presidential Press Briefing Fallout after deadly mid-air collision near Washington D.C.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Sarah Bloomquist and the Panel discussed the tragic mid-air plane/helicopter collision that killed 67 people near Wahington, D.C. and the tone of President Donald Trump's press briefing the day after, including pushing blame to the cause of the incident to DEI efforts with the FAA - Federal Aviation Administration. Next, the panel talked about the recent on and then off executive order to halt all Federal Funding and how this act could impact the tri-state area, if reinstituted. They gave their thoughts on Senator Dave McCormick's voting record thus far, how Senator John Fetterman's approval rating is growing amongst GOP voters, and Governor Josh Shapiro making the Washington Post's short list for Presidential hopefuls. Plus, who is running for Philadelphia District Attorney this primary season and why is the local Democratic party not endorsing anyone? Get the Inside Story with Derek Green, Farah Jimenez, Guy Ciarrocchi and Melissa Robbins.