The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia is getting a new name

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The home of the 76ers and the Flyers will soon have a new name.

Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday that the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia will be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The new name will be effective on September 1. The new signage is set to be unveiled on September 2, with additional branding and digital displays to follow.

The agreement includes official partnerships with both the Flyers and 76ers, as well as exterior signage, interior digital branding, and dedicated in-arena Wi-Fi branded by Xfinity Mobile.

The naming rights deal will run through the 2030-31 season. A new venue to replace the Wells Fargo Center is set to open by 2031.

The ownership group of the Philadelphia 76ers and Comcast Spectacor announced plans to build a new arena in South Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia is home to the most passionate fans in the country, and that competitive spirit is a perfect complement to the Xfinity Mobile brand," said Steve Croney, chief operating officer of connectivity and platforms at Comcast.

The arena, which opened in 1996, has hosted decades of major sports moments and entertainment events, including NBA and NHL games, NCAA championships, concerts, and national political conventions. It is also home to the Philadelphia Wings and Villanova men's basketball.

The name change follows the completion of a multi-year, $400 million renovation that modernized nearly every aspect of the arena, from seating and concessions to technology and sustainability upgrades. The venue now hosts more than 220 events and welcomes over 2.5 million guests annually.

Owners say, as part of the partnership, the arena will feature enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities, offering high-speed internet access for fans throughout the venue at no additional cost.

"As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests," said Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

This will be the fifth name for the arena. It was previously known as the CoreStates Center, the First Union Center and the Wachovia Center.