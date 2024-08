Price of residential parking permits in Philadelphia to more than double in September

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to spend more for residential parking permits in Philadelphia.

Starting next month, the Philadelphia Parking Authority fee will jump from $35 to $75, more than double the current fee.

The bill also now limits you to only three cars per household.

The ordinance was passed by City Council and signed by Mayor Parker in June.

These new yearly rate take effect September 1.