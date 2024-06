Propane explosion may be to blame for fire in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

Propane explosion may be to blame for fire in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

Propane explosion may be to blame for fire in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

Propane explosion may be to blame for fire in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

Propane explosion may be to blame for fire in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Springfield Township, Delaware County on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue.

Preliminary reports say the fire may have started after a propane explosion.

However, the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.