Proposal could decriminalize underage gambling in New Jersey

Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering a measure that would decriminalize underage gambling.

Under the current law, anyone under the age of 21 who gambles at a casino is guilty of a disorderly persons offense. That carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

Anyone who allows underage gambling faces the same charge.

The proposed measure would make the crime a civil offense, decreasing the fine to $500.