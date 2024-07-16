Delaware County fire chief resigns over controversial Facebook post on Trump assassination attempt

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire official in Delaware County has resigned after making controversial comments on social media about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of Saturday's shooting at a Trump rally in western Pennsylvania, Jim Simmonds -- the fire marshal in the borough of Prospect Park -- took to Facebook.

Simmonds posted, "A little to the right next time please."

Simmonds, who also served as the chief of the Prospect Park Fire Company, was quickly met with backlash.

Representatives in the borough called his post and subsequent comments, "grossly inappropriate, expressing approval of the violent attempt on former President Trump's life."

Borough leaders said they spoke with Simmonds on Sunday, "expressing disdain and extreme concern that such a grossly inappropriate comment was not representative of the government of the Borough of Prospect Park nor of its citizens."

The Prospect Park Fire Company Board of Trustees said it also met on Sunday night to discuss the comments.

"The Prospect Park Fire Company does not condone this type of behavior by our members or our leadership," said Chairman Joe Magee in a Facebook post. "We are deeply saddened by Chief Simmonds' comments and agreed that it would be best if he stepped down in his role as Chief."

On Monday morning, Simmonds took to social media again. This time, he announced his resignation from both roles.

In a statement on Facebook, Simmonds said, "I am truly sorry that my actions as an individual now bring Prospect Park Borough and Fire Company into a negative light. I know that my position requires me to always put the Borough and Fire Company in mind while posting or speaking anywhere in public."

Simmonds went on to call the Facebook post a "terrible" and "stupid" mistake.

Borough officials reacted to his resignation in a statement.

They said Simmonds was a dedicated public servant. But, they added, "grossly inappropriate language condoning political violence, which violates the oath every public official takes to uphold the Constitution and laws of our country, our state and our borough, forfeits the confidence of our public that such official may continue to serve."

Action News caught up with Delaware County residents, who also called the comments unacceptable.

"I think it's absolutely horrible to wish any harm to anybody," said Charles Callahan from Chester.

Mark Dawson, of Ridley Park, told Action News, "I don't think it's appropriate at all, but you see it on both sides. It's not something our leaders should be doing."

"You're a public figure. You can't be encouraging violence," he added.

The Prospect Park Fire Company Board of Trustees appointed the assistant fire chief to fill the role of fire chief for the remainder of the term.

The board said its members are now thinking of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed during Saturday's shooting at the rally.

"Our hearts go out to Corey Comperatore and his family. The man is a true hero and was a dedicated member of the fire service," the board said in a statement.

The board declined to do an on-camera interview with Action News. Borough representatives never responded to our request for comment.

Action News attempted to speak with Simmonds at his home in Prospect Park, but he didn't answer when we knocked at the door.