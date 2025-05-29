2 suspects wanted for burglarizing laundromats in Delaware County, Pa.

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Prospect Park, Delaware County, are searching for two suspects who have been allegedly targeting laundromats.

Authorities say Joseph Casey, 29, of Ridley Park, and another accomplice have burglarized at least three laundromats, taking thousands of dollars.

"They're just trying to operate their mom and pop business, and they're trying to get by in a really difficult time right now, and you have guys like these trying to victimize them," said Chief David Madonna.

Joseph Casey

Madonna said surveillance video shows the suspects in action at the A &W Laundromat on Lincoln Avenue early Monday morning. You can see them get out of an Oldsmobile Aurora and use a pry bar to force their way through the back door.

Once inside, they stole about $3,000 from the office and cash register.

"During the course of the burglary, one of the suspects decided to answer his phone, or look at his phone, and it lit up his face," said Madonna. "He was quickly identified by one of our officers through prior contact."

The owners said the thieves caused extensive damage, and they had to pay about $700 to fix the door.

In Ridley Township, police said the Triple Star Laundromat on Chester Pike also has a new back door after they believe these suspects committed a similar crime.

Residents said it's a shame.

"They put a lot of money and time into their jobs, and it's their baby," said Stephanie Buccella. "They're losing out on a lot, and it's really heartbreaking."

Police urge Casey and the other suspect, who wore black clothing and a mask, to turn themselves in.

"We're worried about other businesses, other people being victimized. I mean, these are hardworking people," said Madonna.

Madonna said Casey's charges include burglary and criminal trespassing.

He recommends that business owners only store a small amount of money if necessary and have good security protocols in place.