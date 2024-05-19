Protesters gather at Drexel University campus, set up new encampment

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus, set up new encampment

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus, set up new encampment

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus, set up new encampment

Protesters gather at Drexel University campus, set up new encampment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters in Philadelphia set up an encampment on Drexel University's campus Saturday evening.

Dozens of protesters with the Drexel Palestine Coalition could be seen joining arms in closing off the encampment while others were setting up within the perimeter.

Just before 9 p.m., police with shields could be seen moving closer to the protesters.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampment moved in on the university's Korman Quad, according to protest organizers.

Protesters are asking Drexel to divest from any companies or partnerships negatively impacting Palestinians, to redistribute its financial profits to support the Palestinian economy and rebuild Gaza, and to disclose its investments.

They are also asking that Drexel defend advocacy and activism for Palestine.

In a statement, protest organizers wrote in part, "We call on all people of conscience to join us on Korman Quad. We call on people across the world to rise up in solidarity and continue to #EscalateforGaza. We call for a permanent and immediate ceasefire and an end to the occupation."

So far, Drexel has not released a statement on the protesters gathering on campus.

This comes after 19 protesters were arrested Friday night during a demonstration on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

Chopper 6 was overhead as Philadelphia police swarmed Penn and scuffled with pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the city's University City section.

Philadelphia police arrest several protesters during demonstration at Penn

Members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity group said they were planning to occupy the Fisher-Bennett Hall.

A Penn spokesperson said a group of individuals entered the hall and attempted to occupy it before police arrived.

According to the university, seven of the 19 people arrested were Penn students.

Protesters said they decided to take over Fisher Bennett Hall because Penn administrators failed to meet their demands and refused to negotiate in good faith.