Protesters rally in Philadelphia against ICE activity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Independence Mall, in the shadow of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, protesters rallied in solidarity with Californians amid ice raids and civil unrest in Los Angeles.

"I'm out here today because I'm angry about what's going on in our government," said Eileen Duffey of East Oak Lane.

This group, organized by SEIU Local 32BJ, is calling for the release of SEIU California President David Huerta, who was detained during protests. The group is also calling for an end to the aggressive ICE raids, like the ones that preceded his arrest.

"People are pissed off. People are mad and people are tired of these militaristic ice raids tearing about our communities," said Sam Williamson, Pa. State Director for Local 32BJ.

Tensions were escalated when the White House deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to handle immigration protests, which California's governor had not requested.

On Monday, 700 Marines in California were been ordered to assist in Los Angeles, and they're expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, a U.S. official confirmed.

"What's happening in LA is going to happen everywhere else unless we have a response of all Americans," Duffy said.

Tensions in Los Angeles escalated Sunday as ICE protesters took to the streets in response to Trump's extraordinary deployment of the National Guard.

Johnny Jaime is a first-generation Mexican American visiting Philadelphia with his family from Anaheim, California.

"There's ICE agents raiding the Home Depot that's right down that street from my house. It's really sad because they're just day laborers looking for work. They're not bad hombres, they're not rapist. Hopefully, it doesn't come out here to Philadelphia, but I'm sure it will. It's gonna happen. It's gonna happen in every urban area," Jaime said.

"These raids are not targeting criminals, they're targeting working people. They're targeting mothers and students and now union leaders, and when those are the kind of folks we're locking up for no reason, something is really wrong," Williamson added.

The Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition reports an uptick in ICE activity recently, with verified activity statewide. This includes two detained in North Philadelphia on Friday and several arrests in Norristown since May 30, according to the organization's executive director, who called ICE's posture aggressive and nonstop.

The coalition did not have a formal statement Monday but told Action News they're focused on rapid response efforts and meeting the community's needs.

Susan Friedenburg, whose WWII veteran father was recently honored by his hometown of Atlantic City, called what's taking place "outrageous."

"My father and the greatest generation, they're rolling in their graves right now, they're freaking out," said Friedenburg of Washington Square.

ICE officials, in a statement, said they are working to enforce immigration laws and remove immigrants with criminal convictions. They also said they stand ready to arrest protesters who break the law.

In Pennsylvania, there were also similar protests in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg on Monday.