Raging brush fire on Blue Mountain expected to burn for several more days in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON County, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A raging brush fire in the Lehigh Valley is expected to burn for several more days.

The blaze has been going on since Saturday afternoon on Blue Mountain in Northampton County.

Environmental officials say at least 200 acres have burned, with dry conditions fueling the flames.

Right now, a controlled burn is underway as crews work to contain the fire.

So far, no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Fire officials say a point of origin has been determined for the fire amid further investigation.

