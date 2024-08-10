Man accused of intentionally driving into group of people in Lehigh County, killing 1

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was charged in Lehigh County after police say he intentionally crashed a car into a group of people, leaving one dead and another severely injured.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near the Spring Ridge Apartments on North 14th Street in Whitehall Township.

Police say 54-year-old Rajgion Davis crashed into an unoccupied Toyota RAV4 -- which was owned by a local resident -- before fleeing the scene.

Moments later, authorities say the car's owner went outside to inspect the damage with two other neighbors who had been out walking their dog.

That's when police say Davis turned back and drove directly at all three victims.

A witness told investigators that one victim pushed his wife and dog out of the way before Davis struck him, the car's owner, and two other vehicles.

The car owner was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the other victim, identified as Stephen Fistner, died a short time later.

Davis allegedly walked away from the scene after the second collision, but residents followed and recorded him.

Police say the neighborhood's actions helped them identify and arrest Davis quickly.

Action News spoke to one neighbor who says she ran over to help the victims and console residents.

"It was a terrifying experience for the whole community, we all know each other. It's a pretty small apartment complex," said Bonita Bates. "Steve and his wife were always very friendly. I just can't imagine how someone could decide to intentionally hit someone with a car."

According to a criminal complaint, Davis told detectives, "My intention was to harm and kill (car owner) because she disrespected him and multiple friends. I did not mean to kill that other man."

Investigators say they do not have a clear motive yet. It's also unclear what relationship Davis had with the first victim, aside from police saying they were previously neighbors.

Davis has since been charged with homicide, attempted murder, and other related offenses.