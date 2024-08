Ready-to-drink cocktails to be made available at gas stations, grocery stores in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it will start to accept permit applications for ready-to-drink cocktails on Tuesday.

Ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold at places like grocery stores and gas stations.

The drinks will be available in up to 16-ounce to-go containers.

Sales are expected to begin on September 16.