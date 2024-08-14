WATCH LIVE

Real groundhog found among stuffed animals inside claw machine in Pennsylvania

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:56AM
A real groundhog was found surrounded by stuffed animals inside a claw machine near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of these is not like the others!

A real groundhog was found surrounded by stuffed animals inside a claw machine near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted photos of last week's animal rescue.

Sorry kids, this one can't be claimed and taken home.

A game warden came in to fish the little guy out and take him back into the wild.

Now there is a push to name the groundhog.

Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg, where the groundhog turned up, took suggestions and will reveal the name on its Facebook page.

