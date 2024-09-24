Red Cross amplifies ongoing critical need for donors | List of donation opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross continues to amplify the critical need for blood and platelet donors.
Only 3 out of every 100 Americans have donated blood or platelets.
With the supply at critical levels, every donation is key to making sure 'all' patients get the care they need.
If you donate by September 30, you will get a $15 gift card to the merchant of your choice.
Check the list below for blood drives in your neighborhood from Sept. 24-Oct. 15:
Wilmington Blood Donation Center
5329 Concord Pike, Wilmington
Whole Blood and Platelets
Monday 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bensalem
9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall
10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Ephrem's Church Marian Parish Center, 5340 Hulmeville Road
10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall
Bristol
9/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, 614 Corson St.
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Third District Volunteer Fire Company, 1141 Harrison St.
Chalfont
10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Chalfont Operations Center, 335 W. Butler Ave.
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike
Doylestown
10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bucks County Intermediate Unit, 705 N. Shady Retreat Road
10/8/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Route 202
10/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Bucks Senior Activity Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Road
Ivyland
10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road
Langhorne
9/27/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Bucks Hospital, 380 Oxford Valley Road
10/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oxford Rehab, 290 E. Winchester Ave.
10/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sesame Place Administration Building, 100 Sesame Road
10/4/2024: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary Medical Center, 1201 Langhorne Newtown Road
10/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cairn University, 200 Manor Ave.
Levittown
9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
Line Lexington
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Line Lexington Mennonite Church, 80 Hilltown Pike
Newtown
9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road
9/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bucks County Community College, Rollins Building, 275 Swamp Road
9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road
9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate, 12 Terry Drive
10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road
10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Homewood Suites, 110 Pheasant Run
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road
10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Goodnoe Elementary School, 298 Frost Lane
Quakertown
10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Swamp Church, 2405 E. Swamp Road
10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Isidore Roman Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Road
10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
10/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Riegelsville
10/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, 651 Easton Road
Silverdale
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silverdale Brethren in Christ, 165 W. Main St.
Southampton
10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Elementary School, 420 E. Holland Road
10/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Trinity Center, 611 Knowles Ave.
Warminster
9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post No. 6493, 645 Louis Drive
10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.
Warrington
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave.
10/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Lane
Yardley
9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road
9/30/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Langhorne-Yardley Road
West Chester Blood Donation Center
1065 Andrew Drive, West Chester
Whole Blood and Platelets
Monday-Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m.
Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Avondale
10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave.
Berwyn
10/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 63 Main Ave.
Chester Springs
10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2440 Conestoga Road
Devon
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road
10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road
Downingtown
10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Grace Church, 40 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Elverson
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moving Communities to Christ, 4221 Main St.
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane
Exton
9/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America, 1 Scouting Way
10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive
10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chester County Library, 450 Exton Square Parkway
10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AGC Chemicals America, 55 E. Uwchlan Ave., Suite 201
10/11/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive
Glenmoore
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Forks of Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike
Kennett Square
10/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chatham Financial, 425 McFarlan Road
10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennett Area YMCA, 101 Race St.
Kimberton
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centennial Lutheran Church, 1330 Hares Hill Road
Lincoln University
9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lincoln University Wellness Center, 1570 Baltimore Pike
Malvern
10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Road
Oxford
9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St.
10/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oxford Library, 48 S. Second St.
Phoenixville
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.
10/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Technical College High School, 1580 Charlestown Road
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Crossing Community Church, 248 Church St.
Spring City
10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Vincent Township Municipal Complex, 262 Ridge Road
West Chester
9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Chester University, Sykes Student Union, 110 W. Rosedale Ave.
10/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road
10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Agnes Parish Thomas Patrick Hall, 233 W. Gay St.
10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court
10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Neumann University Bruder Life Center, 1 Neumann Drive
Bryn Mawr
9/23/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 568 Montgomery Ave.
9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rosemont College, Hirsh Community Center, 1400 Montgomery Ave.
10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Thomas of Villanova Parish, 1229 E. Lancaster Ave.
Drexel Hill
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, 600 Burmont Road
Essington
10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 16 W. Third St.
Havertown
10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Llanerch Presbyterian Church, 211 Lansdowne Road
Media
9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 3460, 11 Hilltop St.
9/27/2024: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike
10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Delaware County Community College, Founders Hall, 901 S. Media Line Road
Newtown Square
10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Springton Lake Presbyterian Church, 3090 S. Newtown Street Road
Norwood
10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 507 J.W. Cross, 20 W. Cleveland Ave.
Radnor
9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Financial Group, 150 N. Radnor-Chester Road, Building 150, Suite D
10/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radnor Corporate Center, 100 Matsonford Road, Building 4
Ridley Park
10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N Swarthmore Ave.
Springfield
9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 136 Saxer Ave.
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road
10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Road
Strafford
10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tredyffrin Public Library, 582 Upper Gulph Road
Swarthmore
10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Swarthmore College, Matchbox Building, Fieldhouse Lane
Upper Darby
9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watkins Avenue Senior Center, 326 Watkins Ave.
Villanova
10/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Villanova University, Mullen Center of Performing Arts, 800 Lancaster Ave.
Wallingford
9/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 927 S. Providence Road
Wayne
10/4/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.
10/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Road S.
Horsham Blood Donation Center
116G Welsh Road, Horsham
Whole Blood and Platelets
Monday-Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
Abington
9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Lenfest Pavilion, Frobese Conference Center, 1200 Old York Road
9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road
Ambler
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 259 Forest Ave.
Ardmore
10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave.
Bala Cynwyd
10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Keystone Property Group, 1 Belmont Ave.
10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Bala Plaza, One Bala Plaza
10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 601 Righters Ferry Road
Blue Bell
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tiferet BET Israel, 1920 Skippack Pike
Bryn Athyn
10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bryn Athyn Church, 600 Tomlinson Road
Collegeville
9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 532 E. Main St.
Conshohocken
9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spring Mill Fire Company, 1210 E. Hector St.
9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Spring Mill of Conshohocken, 1100 Hector St.
Fort Washington
10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 432 Pennsylvania Ave.
Glenside
9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road
Harleysville
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road
10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salford Mennonite Church, 480 Groff's Mill Road
Hatboro
10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Advent, 12 Byberry Road
Hatfield
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road
Jenkintown
9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave.
King of Prussia
9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1000 Continental, 1000 Continental Drive
9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road
Lafayette Hill
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barren Hill Fire Company, 647 Germantown Pike
Lansdale
9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson-Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive
10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Summeytown Pike
10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road
Limerick
10/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Limerick Township Building, 646 W. Ridge Pike
Maple Glen
10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 855 E. Welsh Road
Norristown
9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road
10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede St.
10/2/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2530 Stinson Lane
10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Norristown Lodge No. 620, 2589 W. Township Line Road
North Wales
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Montgomery Mall, 230 Montgomery Mall
Oaks
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 100 Cresson Blvd.
Pottstown
10/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 223 Beech St.
Royersford
10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 269 Green St.
Souderton
9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad St.
Stowe
10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.
Telford
9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franconia Heritage Restaurant, 508 Harleysville Pike
Worcester
10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Road
Wyndmoor
9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.
10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.
Wynnewood
10/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, 45 Haverford Road
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., All Saints' Church, 1325 Montgomery Ave.
Philadelphia Blood Donation Center
700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center
1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia
Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Salvation Army, Kroc Corps Community Center, 4200 Wissahickon Ave.
9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 3252 Chesterfield Road
9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Philadelphia YMCA, 5120 Chestnut St.
9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, 2716 South St.
9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community College of Philadelphia, Athletics Center, 1700 Spring Garden St
9/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Temple University Howard, Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.
9/30/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 3001 Grant Ave.
10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital Church, 10800 Knights Road
10/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Blvd.
10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple University Howard, Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.
10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic District D, Tacony Masonic Temple, 4400 Magee Ave.
10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 815 Cathedral Road