Red Cross amplifies ongoing critical need for donors | List of donation opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross continues to amplify the critical need for blood and platelet donors.

Only 3 out of every 100 Americans have donated blood or platelets.

With the supply at critical levels, every donation is key to making sure 'all' patients get the care they need.

If you donate by September 30, you will get a $15 gift card to the merchant of your choice.

Check the list below for blood drives in your neighborhood from Sept. 24-Oct. 15:

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE

Wilmington Blood Donation Center

5329 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Whole Blood and Platelets

Monday 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

BUCKS COUNTY

Bensalem

9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall

10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Ephrem's Church Marian Parish Center, 5340 Hulmeville Road

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall

Bristol

9/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, 614 Corson St.

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Third District Volunteer Fire Company, 1141 Harrison St.

Chalfont

10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Chalfont Operations Center, 335 W. Butler Ave.

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike

Doylestown

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bucks County Intermediate Unit, 705 N. Shady Retreat Road

10/8/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Route 202

10/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Bucks Senior Activity Center, 700 N. Shady Retreat Road

Ivyland

10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road

Langhorne

9/27/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Bucks Hospital, 380 Oxford Valley Road

10/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oxford Rehab, 290 E. Winchester Ave.

10/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sesame Place Administration Building, 100 Sesame Road

10/4/2024: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary Medical Center, 1201 Langhorne Newtown Road

10/9/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cairn University, 200 Manor Ave.

Levittown

9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

Line Lexington

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Line Lexington Mennonite Church, 80 Hilltown Pike

Newtown

9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road

9/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bucks County Community College, Rollins Building, 275 Swamp Road

9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road

9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keller Williams Real Estate, 12 Terry Drive

10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Homewood Suites, 110 Pheasant Run

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Goodnoe Elementary School, 298 Frost Lane

Quakertown

10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Swamp Church, 2405 E. Swamp Road

10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Isidore Roman Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Road

10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

10/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

Riegelsville

10/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, 651 Easton Road

Silverdale

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silverdale Brethren in Christ, 165 W. Main St.

Southampton

10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Elementary School, 420 E. Holland Road

10/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel Trinity Center, 611 Knowles Ave.

Warminster

9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post No. 6493, 645 Louis Drive

10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.

Warrington

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave.

10/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Lane

Yardley

9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road

9/30/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Langhorne-Yardley Road

CHESTER COUNTY

West Chester Blood Donation Center

1065 Andrew Drive, West Chester

Whole Blood and Platelets

Monday-Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Avondale

10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave.

Berwyn

10/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 63 Main Ave.

Chester Springs

10/3/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2440 Conestoga Road

Devon

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road

Downingtown

10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Grace Church, 40 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

Elverson

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moving Communities to Christ, 4221 Main St.

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane

Exton

9/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America, 1 Scouting Way

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive

10/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chester County Library, 450 Exton Square Parkway

10/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AGC Chemicals America, 55 E. Uwchlan Ave., Suite 201

10/11/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive

Glenmoore

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Forks of Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike

Kennett Square

10/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chatham Financial, 425 McFarlan Road

10/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennett Area YMCA, 101 Race St.

Kimberton

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centennial Lutheran Church, 1330 Hares Hill Road

Lincoln University

9/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lincoln University Wellness Center, 1570 Baltimore Pike

Malvern

10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Road

Oxford

9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St.

10/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oxford Library, 48 S. Second St.

Phoenixville

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.

10/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Technical College High School, 1580 Charlestown Road

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Crossing Community Church, 248 Church St.

Spring City

10/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Vincent Township Municipal Complex, 262 Ridge Road

West Chester

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Chester University, Sykes Student Union, 110 W. Rosedale Ave.

10/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road

10/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Agnes Parish Thomas Patrick Hall, 233 W. Gay St.

10/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court

DELAWARE COUNTY

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Neumann University Bruder Life Center, 1 Neumann Drive

Bryn Mawr

9/23/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 568 Montgomery Ave.

9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rosemont College, Hirsh Community Center, 1400 Montgomery Ave.

10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Thomas of Villanova Parish, 1229 E. Lancaster Ave.

Drexel Hill

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, 600 Burmont Road

Essington

10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 16 W. Third St.

Havertown

10/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Llanerch Presbyterian Church, 211 Lansdowne Road

Media

9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post No. 3460, 11 Hilltop St.

9/27/2024: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Delaware County Community College, Founders Hall, 901 S. Media Line Road

Newtown Square

10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Springton Lake Presbyterian Church, 3090 S. Newtown Street Road

Norwood

10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 507 J.W. Cross, 20 W. Cleveland Ave.

Radnor

9/24/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Financial Group, 150 N. Radnor-Chester Road, Building 150, Suite D

10/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radnor Corporate Center, 100 Matsonford Road, Building 4

Ridley Park

10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N Swarthmore Ave.

Springfield

9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 136 Saxer Ave.

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road

10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Road

Strafford

10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tredyffrin Public Library, 582 Upper Gulph Road

Swarthmore

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Swarthmore College, Matchbox Building, Fieldhouse Lane

Upper Darby

9/28/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watkins Avenue Senior Center, 326 Watkins Ave.

Villanova

10/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Villanova University, Mullen Center of Performing Arts, 800 Lancaster Ave.

Wallingford

9/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 927 S. Providence Road

Wayne

10/4/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.

10/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Road S.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Horsham Blood Donation Center

116G Welsh Road, Horsham

Whole Blood and Platelets

Monday-Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Abington

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Lenfest Pavilion, Frobese Conference Center, 1200 Old York Road

9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road

Ambler

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 259 Forest Ave.

Ardmore

10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Athens Ave.

Bala Cynwyd

10/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Keystone Property Group, 1 Belmont Ave.

10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Bala Plaza, One Bala Plaza

10/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 601 Righters Ferry Road

Blue Bell

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tiferet BET Israel, 1920 Skippack Pike

Bryn Athyn

10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bryn Athyn Church, 600 Tomlinson Road

Collegeville

9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 532 E. Main St.

Conshohocken

9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spring Mill Fire Company, 1210 E. Hector St.

9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Spring Mill of Conshohocken, 1100 Hector St.

Fort Washington

10/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 432 Pennsylvania Ave.

Glenside

9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road

Harleysville

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road

10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salford Mennonite Church, 480 Groff's Mill Road

Hatboro

10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Advent, 12 Byberry Road

Hatfield

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road

Jenkintown

9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave.

King of Prussia

9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1000 Continental, 1000 Continental Drive

9/30/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road

Lafayette Hill

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barren Hill Fire Company, 647 Germantown Pike

Lansdale

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson-Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive

10/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Summeytown Pike

10/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road

Limerick

10/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Limerick Township Building, 646 W. Ridge Pike

Maple Glen

10/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Supplee Memorial Presbyterian Church, 855 E. Welsh Road

Norristown

9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road

10/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede St.

10/2/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2530 Stinson Lane

10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Norristown Lodge No. 620, 2589 W. Township Line Road

North Wales

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Montgomery Mall, 230 Montgomery Mall

Oaks

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 100 Cresson Blvd.

Pottstown

10/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 223 Beech St.

Royersford

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 269 Green St.

Souderton

9/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 69 W. Broad St.

Stowe

10/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.

Telford

9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franconia Heritage Restaurant, 508 Harleysville Pike

Worcester

10/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Road

Wyndmoor

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.

10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.

Wynnewood

10/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, 45 Haverford Road

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., All Saints' Church, 1325 Montgomery Ave.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

Philadelphia Blood Donation Center

700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center

1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia

Monday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

9/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Salvation Army, Kroc Corps Community Center, 4200 Wissahickon Ave.

9/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 3252 Chesterfield Road

9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Philadelphia YMCA, 5120 Chestnut St.

9/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, 2716 South St.

9/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community College of Philadelphia, Athletics Center, 1700 Spring Garden St

9/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Temple University Howard, Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.

9/30/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 3001 Grant Ave.

10/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital Church, 10800 Knights Road

10/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Blvd.

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple University Howard, Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.

10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic District D, Tacony Masonic Temple, 4400 Magee Ave.

10/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 815 Cathedral Road