Philadelphia Phillies reveal new food and merch for Red October

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Red October, which means the countdown to the start of the Philadelphia Phillies postseason run.

Though we are still waiting to see who the team will face in the NLDS this weekend, fans are already pre-gaming.

Fans have all eyes on Thursday's Wildcard Game between the Mets and Brewers, which will determine who the Phillies play in this first round of the playoffs.

Action News visited the team store in South Philadelphia to get a look at some of the new menu items and merchandise being offered at Citizens Bank Park.

New t-shirts, hats and hoodies are getting scooped up.

Some of the new items include milkshakes with cookie dough, or donuts on top -- inspired by the City Connect jerseys with yellow and blue icing. There is also a short rib sandwich with a horseradish kick.

And a fan favorite is back -- a giant turkey leg!

On the sweet side, Executive Chef Vonnie Negron and his team of talented chefs have created a new dessert pizza from Manco and Manco with apples, cheese and a caramel drizzle.