Red, White and Blue To-Do will return in Philadelphia, with more patriotic events to come in 2026

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials announced events coming up this summer, and for 2026, to celebrate the birth of America.

The second annual Red, White, and Blue To-Do is set for July 2, 2025.

That was the day the Second Continental Congress voted for independence.

For more information about the Red, White and Blue To-Do, visit this page at PHLVisitorCenter.com.

Organizers also announced the "52 Weeks of Firsts" for 2026.

This will be a yearlong citywide celebration highlighting Philadelphia's role in American innovation.

Every week, the city will showcase something that first happened right here as the U.S. celebrates its 250th birthday.

For more on the 52 Weeks of Firsts, visit this page at VisitPhilly.com.