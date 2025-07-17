Calls for Pemberton Mayor Jack Tompkins to resign amid discrimination, harassment allegations

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Residents in Pemberton, Burlington County, packed a council meeting Wednesday night to demand answers and call on the mayor to resign.

It comes after the cancellation of a popular water festival and lawsuits that allege discrimination.

Mayor Jack Tompkins already faced calls to resign from the township council after an investigation.

Several lawsuits accuse the mayor of discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

When approached by Action News, Tompkins -- who is a Republican -- called it political turmoil and said he is not going anywhere.

Governor Phil Murphy's office said the governor is disturbed by the findings of the investigation and says Tompkins should step down.

