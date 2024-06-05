Residents frustrated after vandals repeatedly strike Brewerytown parking lot

In addition to the financial toll, residents told Action News they also feel unsafe outside of their own homes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some residents in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood are frustrated after car vandals repeatedly struck the same parking lot.

Broken glass now litters the road and pavement in the private parking lot and streets on the 1400 block of N. 31st Street.

In addition to the financial toll, residents told Action News they also feel unsafe outside of their own homes.

"I am extremely frustrated. It's sad you can't feel safe," said resident Brianna Hanusich.

Ryan Purnell said within the past couple of weeks roughly two dozen cars have been vandalized.

"They busted out the window. This is a 2024 so now I've got a wait a few weeks. 1,800 bucks of damage and not much I can do," Purnell said.

Purnell lives at The HUB, which is advertised as an affordable luxury apartment.

"I know they have their own set of challenges, but what we are getting from them is 'park at your own risk,'" he said. "I think more should be done."

Hanusich who also lives at the apartment said she's been harassed and assaulted at the complex, leaving her fed up.

"I kind of took the gated community as a plus and a bonus when I moved here," she said. "I want to move and it's not safe."

Earlier Wednesday, Action News saw a crew constructing a secure gate to The HUB's private parking lot where much of the vandalism has occurred.

"It took for this. Ten cars got broken into the day before yesterday, and two days before that another eight," said Purnell. "Like all of sudden now, we're getting something done. Should've been done earlier."

"The vandals are doing it for fun," said Hanusich. "This was a problem last year at the same time. Last year they were taking things. This year I think they are just doing it for fun and not taking anything."

Police say they're investigating. Attempts to reach the building's owner, Manor Holdings out of North Jersey, were unsuccessful.