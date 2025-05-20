East Mount Airy residents reeling from recent car thefts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating vehicle thefts in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood after Ring video reveals suspects showed up in droves.

It was an exhausting and frustrating Monday for one resident and his family after they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to suspects outside their home.

"My daughter walked in and told us someone was driving off with the car," the resident said. "It's a problem. It's something we can't afford."

The man said the thieves stole their blue Nissan Leaf right from their rear driveway on E. Durard Street.

"Not surprised at all - just angry," he said. "I know this area. It's a lot better than a lot of places in Philadelphia, but we're still in Philadelphia."

Detectives said neighbor's Ring video could be helpful in their investigation. The video shows four vehicles stop on Sprague Street where a group of people jump out and run to check the car door handles without any success.

Howard Watson, who lives down the street, had a similar experience about two months ago.

"My trailer was stolen out front, and they busted the passenger window in my Silverado," said Watson.

Residents said city crews enhanced the street lights to make them brighter, but they would like to see more safety measures in place.

"Hopefully, we can get more police presence in the neighborhoods to stop things like this, especially at such an early time of the morning," said another resident on the block.

Neighbors said officers already patrol the area, but they would like to see more when it's dark out.