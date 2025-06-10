South Jersey man hospitalized after road rage hit-and-run

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man was seriously injured after police say a driver ran him over in a case of road rage.

Robert Frisby says he was driving to pick his son up for work on Friday morning before 10 a.m. on Route 42, when he noticed another driver acting erratically.

"All of a sudden, this guy in a Jeep kept trying to push me off the road," he said.

Gloucester Township police say the driver of the gray Jeep Liberty began following Frisby, who tried to shake him.

"When I got off exit 7, he hit his brakes and cut from the left lane going toward AC all the way to exit 7 and almost hit me," he explained.

The suspect followed Frisby to Walnut Street in Sicklerville.

"The guy came speeding down the street and stopped right next to my car. I got out and was like, 'What are you following me to my house for? Why are you at my house? I don't even know who you are,'" he recalled.

Frisby says the suspect never said a word. Instead, police say the man got back in his car and hit Frisby.

"I was like pinned between the back of my truck and his truck, and then when I fell on the ground, he rolled over top of me and hit the tree," he said.

That's when police say the driver sped off.

Investigators say they have surveillance and a suspect, whose identity hasn't been released.

Frisby has a broken femur and pins and screws in his hip as doctors piece together his body. He's still trying to piece together why this all happened.

"Why?" he asked. "I feel like I'm lucky to be alive."

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault by auto, and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.