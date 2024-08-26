WATCH LIVE

Robber sprays employee with chemical agent at Arby's in Newark, Delaware: police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 1:08PM
Police say the suspect went behind the restaurant counter and sprayed an employee with a chemical agent.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a bizarre robbery at an Arby's in Newark, Delaware.

It happened Sunday night at the Possum Park Mall Shopping Plaza on Capitol Trail.

Police say the male suspect went behind the restaurant counter and sprayed an employee with a chemical agent.

The suspect then forced another employee to give him an undisclosed amount of money from the store's safe.

Investigators say those workers suffered minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the thief.

