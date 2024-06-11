Armed robbery suspect wanted for crimes in Northern Liberties, Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the same armed robber hit two restaurants, both in the East Division, but miles apart from each other.

On May 29 around 5 p.m., the suspect hit a Primo Hoagies on the 2700 block of East Clearfield Street in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Store employee Kayla Sedes said the culprit pretended he had a delivery to pick up, then forced the three female employees to the back at gunpoint.

Sedes said he racked the gun before pointing it at her.

"He ended up going after the customers and pointing the gun at them and bringing them in the back with us," said Sedes.

She said his English was not good and he had trouble giving orders. She was able to break free when he sent her back up front by herself to get the cash for him, and that's when another customer came in.

"He, soon after, followed me out and ran away with the rest of the money," she recalled.

Police say he took $1,000.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect at a SEPTA turnstile.

Almost a week before on May 24, the same suspect robbed the Drunk Crab on the 400 block of West Girard Avenue in the city's Northern Liberties section.

According to police, the suspect jumped over the counter around 8 p.m. and pointed a gun at an employee.

The suspect, who is still being sought, got away with nothing and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

