Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. outside the Shore Park apartments on North Virginia Avenue.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Robert Stanley Davis, a resident of Atlantic City.

He was found lying on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests have been made.