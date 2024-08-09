Point Pleasant man accused of stealing plane, then crashing it near Jersey shore

CORBIN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man accused of stealing a plane and later crashing it near the Jersey shore is now facing a slew of charges, according to state police.

Police say Robert Wagner, 42, of Point Pleasant, is being charged with criminal attempt, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and hindering.

Troopers responded to Main Street in Corbin City, Atlantic County, around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a suspicious man walking out of the woods.

The suspect advised responding troopers that he had crashed his plane in the grass field in the area.

Police say the man refused to provide his name so he was arrested for obstruction.

Investigators later learned that Wagner was recently arrested in Pemberton and he was wanted for stealing a Quad City Ultralight Challenger 2 plane from a Pemberton Hangar.

Plane registration provided by Pemberton police matched the stolen aircraft in Corbin City.

While speaking with police, Wagner confessed to two burglaries in Corbin City and to stealing the aircraft, state police said.

He is currently being held in Atlantic County.

