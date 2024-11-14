Rock-wielding suspect sought for multiple burglaries in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help identifying a suspect connected to at least five burglaries in Germantown.

Investigators say the burglaries happened between September 23 and October 31.

The incidents were reported on Wayne Avenue, West Chelten Avenue, Germantown Avenue, East Armat Street and West Coulter Street.

Police say the suspect uses a rock to smash through windows.

Pictured: Suspect sought for multiple burglaries in Germantown

He has also been spotted pushing a shopping cart with black trash bags through the streets after the burglaries.

Investigators say he carried out the crimes between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

