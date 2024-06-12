Thousands of fans pack Lincoln Financial Field for the Rolling Stones

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tens of thousands of fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for one of the hottest concerts of the summer.

The Rolling Stones were in town Tuesday night. For many people, seeing them perform is a family affair.

We talked to fans who have been to more than 70 shows, some first timers and even one as young as eight years old.

"This will be my third Stones concert, so I'm excited to share it with the younger generation," said the Nguyen family.

People from all generations made their way to South Philadelphia.

"This is my first concert. I've always wanted to see the Stones. It's crazy, 40-50 years later they're putting on the show. So it's a real honor to be here," said Matthew Fritz, who came with his dad.

"My dad took me to see the Stones in 1966. My son is taking me to see at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024," said Bob Douglas who was here with his dad, also named Bob.

Fifty-eight years ago, the pair saw the Stones in Atlantic City. The band jumped out of a helicopter and walked feet away from them at the Steel Pier.

"I said Bob, 'That's the Rolling Stones.' He was six years old. I could pick him up and put him on my shoulders. They walked right by us," said the elder Douglas.

Decades later, Mick still has it, and their fan base proves that.

"We want to see Mick dance... just bring it. He's got a lot of life in him for his age," said Candice and Joe Kent, of Phonexville.