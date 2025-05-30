things to do in philadelphia

Students get behind-the-scenes tour of the Root Picnic ahead of annual event in Philadelphia

Roots Picnic weekend is here. The annual two-day concert runs Saturday and Sunday at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

From sound checks to lighting, students from Overbrook High School and the School of the Future -- who aspire to work in the live event industry -- got a first-hand look at what it takes to bring the Picnic to life.

Over 40 acts will play on multiple stages.

This year's lineup includes Meek Mill, Maxwell, Glorilla, Miguel, Lenny Kravitz, and so many more.

Drivers should expect several street closures in the Parkside area.

