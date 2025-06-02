Roots Picnic organizers apologize for Day 1 delays, long lines at annual Philadelphia event

Roots Picnic organizers released a statement responding to frustrated fans, who waited in long lines during Saturday's delayed opening.

Roots Picnic organizers released a statement responding to frustrated fans, who waited in long lines during Saturday's delayed opening.

Roots Picnic organizers released a statement responding to frustrated fans, who waited in long lines during Saturday's delayed opening.

Roots Picnic organizers released a statement responding to frustrated fans, who waited in long lines during Saturday's delayed opening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a neater ending after a messy start to the Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park this weekend.

Organizers released a statement responding to frustrated fans, who waited in long lines during Saturday's delayed opening.

They apologized, saying all that rain made the grounds unsafe, forcing them to hold off on letting people in.

Sunday's schedule went off as planned.

Organizers say they made adjustments to help improve the entry process and added more Roots Picnic ambassadors at the front gates of the Mann Center.

Lenny Kravitz was Sunday night's headliner.

