Bucks County family heals grief with comedy through viral TikTok videos

JAMISON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People grieve in very different ways and one Bucks County family is earning widespread recognition for healing their grief with laughter.

For the Rosenthals, it all began with the sudden death of Mark more than 14 years ago. He was Robin Rosenthal's husband and father to Emma and Sam.

For years, like many families, they would visit his grave, often enjoying a picnic. Then, one Father's day, they made a video.

"That was the beginning. And here, Mark, have a fry was born," Emma and Robin Rosenthal told Action News about the viral clip.

And the videos kept coming, earning the Rosenthals viral TikTok fame.

We talked to them about why their content surrounding grief has struck such a chord and helped them heal in the process.

"Right after my dad died, my mom always said, you can hide under the bed and cry or you can get out and keep moving forward'," said Emma.

"It's been great. It helps us a lot and I know it helps other people a lot. We have DMs constantly saying 'You know, I just lost so and so a year ago. And you know, I found your page, and I really connected','" said Sam.

"You don't need to sit home and be sad the rest of your life because someone passed away. They would not want that. They would want us to have fun." said Robin.

Recently, the family was honored with as a Webby Award honoree for the excellence on the Internet.