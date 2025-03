Water main break sends water into the air along Route 40 in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A water main break sent a torrent of water into the air along Route 40 in New Castle County Wednesday morning.

It was first reported around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Route 40 and Wilton Boulevard in the Hares Corner neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 7:15 a.m. as the flow of water was finally cut off.

Eastbound traffic on Route 40 was getting by on the shoulder as crews worked at the scene.